11:36 - Wilder welcomes the return of Jose

As Sheffield United prepare to face Manchester United this weekend, their boss Chris Wilder has given his thoughts on Jose Mourinho's appointment at Spurs.

He said: "The Premier League is 100% a better place for having Mourinho back. And he’ll get a tune out of those world-class players."

" Nothing surprises you in football. But people don’t know what’s going on underneath at any club. "

11:25 - That concludes the Euro 2020 play-off draw

The headline here is should Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland both win their semi-finals, they will meet in Belfast to decide who will seal a place at Euro 2020.

11:21 - Path D

The winner of Georgia v Belarus will host the winners of North Macedonia v Kosovo.

11:20 - Path B

The winner of Bosnia-Herzegovina v Northern Ireland will the host winners of Slovakia v Republic of Ireland.

11:16 - Path A

Iceland v Romania and Bulgaria v Hungary. The winner of Bulgaria v Hungary will host the winners of Iceland v Romania.

11:13 - Scotland will host Israel

So in Path C it will be Scotland v Israel and Norway v Serbia. Whoever wins the Norway/Serbia clash will host the Path C final.

11:10 - Euro 2020 play-off draw begins

It's all a bit complicated but basically Northern Ireland could face Republic of Ireland in the Path B final.

There are four paths - A,B,C,D - which all feature a semi-final and a final.

11:00 - King to miss Wolves clash

Bournemouth's Norwegian forward Joshua King will miss Saturday's Premier League encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty, manager Eddie Howe said on Friday.

King, who has played all 12 league matches for the club this season, sustained the problem in Norway's Euro 2020 qualifying victory over Malta on Monday.

"It's a big blow to lose Joshua. It's a very minor hamstring strain, so it's difficult to judge how long he'll be out, but it may keep him out for a couple of weeks," Howe told reporters.

Winger Ryan Fraser is also a doubt after missing Scotland's qualifying matches against Cyprus and Kazakhstan due to injury.

"We'll make a late call on Ryan, looking at his injury and see how he is ahead of the game," Howe added.

Midfielder Dan Gosling is closing in on a return to the first team after overcoming a hip issue and played Tuesday's friendly match at Reading.

10:40 - More problems for Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers have been handed a suspended FIVE-point deduction and financial penalties after being found guilty of failing to fulfil their fixtures against Brentford and Doncaster Rovers this year, the English Football League (EFL) has said.

Bolton's final Championship (second tier) match last season against Brentford was postponed and later cancelled after players boycotted the game over unpaid wages.

This season, their fourth League One game against Doncaster in August was postponed as the club, who fielded only three senior players in a game three days earlier, were concerned about the welfare of their younger players.

Bolton, who started this season with a 12-point deduction after going into administration, are bottom of the standings with one point after 14 games and play Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

10:20 - Solskjaer 'not bothered' by Poch's availability

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to attract plenty of interested suitors now he is not tied to any contractGetty Images

So Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked if Mauricio Pochettino now being a free agent makes him fear for his own job. This was the Norwegian's response...

"No, it doesn’t bother me at all. I’ve got the best job in the world.

"If you’re in a job, or if you’re out of a job and you’re a manager, you want this job. It doesn’t really matter whatever happens around.

"I’ve got to focus on my job at Man United and do it as well as I can. I speak with Ed Woodward and the owners all the time about how we’re going to move the club forward.

"That doesn’t change if some other clubs change their managers."

10:00 - Ole sorry to see Poch go

"It is good to have Jose [Mourinho] back," Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said as his side prepare to face Sheffield United this weekend.

"Especially for you guys. For Mauricio, it is always sad when one of your colleagues – a good man – loses his job before Christmas.

" It is never nice to see. I wish him all the best. "

09:45 - Howe: Great to see Jose back

Eddie Howe believes it is "great for the league" that Jose Mourinho is back in the Premier League.

"I always welcome the best back into the league," the Bournemouth boss told reporters.

"It makes the league better. I was as surprised as everyone else looking from afar about what happened this week. But Jose’s an unbelievable manager and I think it’s great for the league that he’s back."

09:15 - Rashford gives Solskjaer his backing

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has given his backing to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the wake of Mauricio Pochettino's sacking by Tottenham Hotspur.

Pochettino was one of the leading contenders for the United job when Jose Mourinho was sacked in December but the club appointed Solskjaer on an interim basis instead, and named the Norwegian permanent manager in March.

"Ole is a great guy and he has the club's interests at heart so there's not a better person for the job in my opinion," Rashford told Sky Sports.

09:05 - Can Jose back up big talk?

Jose Mourinho hit all the right notes in his first press conference as Tottenham manager. But did he really mean it?

Jose MourinhoGetty Images

09:00 - Good morning!

Jose's back! And there's plenty of other stuff going on in the world of football too as the Premier League recommences this weekend following the international break.

Keep it here for rolling updates....

22:00 - Poch's emotional goodbye

Jesus Perez - Pochettino's assistant at Spurs - with a late-night Twitter post that will likely tug on the heartstrings of Tottenham fans. He's posted Pochettino scribbling farewell on the tactics board...

18:50 - Taison gets one-match ban for reacting to racist insults

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Taison was handed a one-match ban on Thursday after he reacted to racist abuse from the crowd during a match against Dynamo Kiev this month.

Brazilian Taison, 31, stuck his finger up at a section of the stadium occupied by Dynamo Kiev fans and kicked the ball into the stands after hearing the abuse during Shakhtar's 1-0 win.

The player was sent off for the incident and was in tears as he left the pitch.

World players' union FIFPro had asked for the red card to be overturned but the Ukrainian football federation has now confirmed the suspension.

Dynamo Kiev's Viktor Tsygankov and Mykola Shaparenko console Shakhtar Donetsk's Taison, who reacts to presumed racist insultsReuters

17:38 - Rodgers focused

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers dismissed media speculation he was the first choice to take over from Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham manager before Jose Mourinho was appointed on Wednesday.

"There's nothing to talk on it. It's all gossip. I'm happy at Leicester. I've only just joined the club. We have a great project here and my focus is on that," Rodgers told a news conference on Thursday.

"I've learned that you'll always be linked with other jobs. What's important is the now and I'm happy to help the club to develop... I love my life in Leicestershire.

"When you're doing well everyone wants to take you away from that... I came in with a responsibility to help Leicester grow. How long that will be, you can never tell, but I'm happy here."

17:03 - Stay humble, Jose

New Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho described himself as "humble" as he described his spell of self-analysis in his 11 months away from the game.

16:45 - Quick-witted Jose...

New Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has explained why he has gone back on his word that he would never become Spurs boss.

16:17 - 'I'm not Neymar's father... I'm not the police'

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel admitted he was frustrated with Neymar's decision to attend the Davis Cup in Madrid.

15:55 - Spurs title contenders?

Short but sweet from Jose...

" We cannot win the Premier league this season. We can – and I am not saying we will do – but we can win it next season. "

15:40 - Humble Mourinho

" I am humble. I am humble enough to try to analyse my career. Not just the last year, to analyse my career, its evolution. The problems and the solutions. "

“I was humble enough for that. The principle of the analysing was not to blame anyone else. When I had meetings with my assistants and the people I thought about bringing me to this chapter, it was always on the principle that there is no one else to blame or analyse.

“It is only about us. It was a great thing because I went really deep into that analysing and it was really important for me. I am nobody to advise but sometimes to have a break, it was very positive for me."

'Humble' Mourinho goes on to respond with this when asked if Spurs' current form is down to their Champions League final defeat to Liverpool in June...

" I don’t know because I never lost a Champions League final but I can imagine it is not easy. "

“You reach one of the biggest moments that you can achieve in football, you are one step away from it but could not do it. I cannot imagine that is easy.

“But you have the example of Liverpool. They lost the Premier League by one point and they lost the Champions League by one goal, the next season they are very strong in the Premier League and they won the Champions League.

“I don’t think there is a rule. It depends people react to it and of course I don’t want to go as deep as that, that is their history in the club.”

15:30 - Will Spurs fans view Jose as Mr Chelsea?

“I think they have to see me as Mr Inter, Mr Real Madrid, Mr Porto. I am a club man, but a many clubs man.

“I decided in my career to have these different adventures in different countries until I did what I call the Grand Slam, England Spain and Italy. I did not stop. I wanted to do it and I did it with passion.

“I have always said the Premier League is my natural habitat is where I am most loved is where I felt if I had the option is the league and the country that I considered the best and found most enjoyable and where I am really happy.

“When you decide to stay more years in the country – I think Mr Wenger was probably the last of that generation of big era in football clubs, Sir Alex and Mr Wenger.

“Mauricio five and a half years was really amazing but it is normal to change from club to club. I wouldn’t be surprised if tomorrow Mauricio is manager of another English club – that is modernity in football.

"Now I only have one shirt and only one passion and only one thing in my mind which is my club and that is Spurs.

"I won the Champions League with Porto and three months later I was playing against Porto – that is life.

" I’m not Chelsea, I’m not United, I’m not Real Madrid, I’m not Inter – I am all of them, I gave everything to all of them and that is what I am going to do here, give everything. "

15:20 - Jose's message for Poch

Mourinho began his first press conference as Spurs head coach with a message for Pochettino...

" First of all, I think I have to and I do it with a bit of sadness, I have to speak about Mauricio. I have to congratulate him for the work he did. I have to share with you what we already shared indoors, which is that this club will always be his home. "

“This training ground will always be his training ground, he can come whenever he wants. The door is always open for him and from my experience tomorrow is another day and he will find happiness again.

“He will find a great club again and he will have a great future. He will always be welcome.”

14:00 – Torreira focused on Arsenal amid transfer speculation

The Uruguayan defensive midfielder who arrived from Sampdoria last season, quickly won over the hearts of the Arsenal faithful with his full-blooded performances. However, this season has seen him start only four games and trailed in more advanced position. This has lead to speculation that the combative midfielder is unhappy and open to move.

Though he has reiterated his focus is fully on playing for the Gunners, he left the door open by admitting he will ‘ see what happens’ in the future.

13:30 – No regrets over Juventus move for De Ligt

Matthijis de Ligt has hit back at fellow countryman Patrick Kluivert’s claim that the young defender regrets his move to the Turin club.

" If a person like Kluivert says something like that, it might seem true, but it really is just his assumption. "

Matthijs De LigtGetty Images

13:00 – Real Madrid: Bale is the best player we have

Despite Gareth Bale’s ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid’ flag fiasco going down badly with Madrid chiefs. The club and fans still see the Welshman in their plans for the season and claim that situation around their player is media nonsense.

According to Marca, Bale and Zidane’s relationship is closer than ever before as both the club and the manager regard him as an important player.

12:15 – Marcus Rashford backs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

With the rumour mills circulating where Mauricio Pochettino will end up next, Manchester United will continue to be linked to the former Spurs boss while Solskjaer’s Red Devils struggle to find consistency.

But Rashford has come out, claiming that Ole is the right man to lead the 20-time league winners back to the top.

‘Ole is a great guy and he has the club’s interests at heart so there’s not a better person for the job in my opinion.’.

11:45 – Something you may have missed from last night… English penalty shootout record equalled

When Taunton Town and Truro City’s Southern League Challenge Cup second round game went to penalties, no one would have predicted it would go down in history.

But it took 34 penalties before the game was finally decided by Taunton’s Jack Rice as he netted their 17th spotkick.

In doing so they equalled the record set between Chelsea’s under-23 side and Oxford United in 2016 when the two clubs met in the EFL Trophy.

11:20 – Liverpool’s proposed Anfield expansion to reach 60,000

Liverpool have invited local residents to attend a public consultation event as they move forward with plans to increase Anfield’s capacity from 54,074 to 60,000.

The Merseyside club have said "The consultation events are designed for local residents, businesses and fans to learn more and offer their feedback on the club's vision to create a bigger Anfield, which would allow more fans to watch some of Europe's best football in a world-class facility,".

11:00 – Why Arsenal ‘did not appeal’ to Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 20, 2019Getty Images

Before the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss decided on Spurs, he had been in talks with Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi about replacing Unai Emery last month, as the pressure continued to pile onto the Spaniard.

But despite Mourinho impressing Sanllehi, the new Tottenham boss felt structure of Arsenal’s hierarchy didn’t appeal to him.

10:40 – Mourinho’s wish list

Mourinho has wasted no time drawing up a list of possible transfer targets as he aims to catapult the North London club to the summit of the Premier League.

Gareth Bale who left Spurs for Real Madrid back in 2013 is cutting a frustrated figure in Spain as he continues to battle with both the press and Los Blancos fans, could be tempted back.

But the flying Welshman isn’t the only player to be of interest… Juventus’ Paulo Dybala and Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes are also being mooted to join the new look Mourinho side.

10:00 – John Terry refutes claims he blocked Aguero move to Chelsea

terry agueroGetty Images

According to The Athletic, Chelsea had offered a £30m for Aguero while he was still plying his trade with La Liga side Atletico Madrid, but the bid was rebuffed for being too low.

Having come up against the Argentine in the Champions League, Terry was said to be not overly impressed by his movement, despite the fact he bagged two goals against Chelsea. With Terry’s influence at the club, he passed his views on to the powers that be and the move never materialised.

Aguero would later move to Manchester City and become their all time record scorer with 178 goals, including that last minute winner that secured City their first Premier League title.

Terry has since taken to social media to rubbish these claims saying "Where do these get the stories from? If they bothered calling players agents it would solve an awful lot of nonsense!"

09:30 – Lion on the prowl in Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in talks to return to AC Milan after leaving MLS side LA Galaxy earlier this month, though sources in Italy suggest that a deal is still a long way off.

Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola has meet with Milan officials to orchestrate a move that would see the former player return to club that he represented between 2010 and 2012, scoring 56 goals in 85 games and lifting the Serie A title in 2011.

It’s believed that an 18 month contract is on the table for the 38-year-old, but his wage expectations could be hurdle to overcome given that Milan are currently serving a ban from European competition due to Financial Fair Play breaches.

08:30 - RACISM DOMINATES THE NEWS YET AGAIN

Players in the top two divisions of Dutch football will stand still for the first minute of matches this weekend as a protest against racism, the top flight Eredivisie has said.

An anti-racism message will be also displayed on scoreboards during the opening minute at Eredivisie and Eerste Divisie games and an extra minute will be added to first half injury time.

The move comes after Excelsior forward Ahmad Mendes Moreira was racially abused by a section of FC Den Bosch supporters last weekend, with the game suspended for half an hour after the referee decided to take the players off the pitch.

The Dutch football association has said it would investigate the incident and look into possible sanctions against Den Bosch and its supporters.

A series of racist incidents has tainted European football recently.

Italian striker Mario Balotelli threatened to walk off the pitch after receiving alleged racist abuse earlier this month while Shakhtar Donetsk forward Taison was shown a red card for reacting to racist jeers from the crowd during a match.

WEDNESDAY'S STORIES

20:00: Roberto Moreno has spoken after his replacement as Spain manager by Luis Enrique, who had stepped down earlier this year for family reasons.

"After what happened in these last days and after the agreement reached on Tuesday, November 19, I feel the need to make a statement to thank the support received during these months and say goodbye to the position of national coach.

"Faced with an extreme situation like the one we lived in Malta, I had to assume the leadership of everyone's team. The objective of the classification entrusted to me has been achieved comfortably. I wish this situation had never occurred. Now we would be equally classified.

"Assessing the last hours in office or even the last days, would only serve to enter a spiral of reproaches and justifications for each of the parties. I am not going to do it. I don't see any sense."

Roberto MorenoGetty Images

19:00: Jose Mourinho has given his first interview since being appointed as Tottenham manager.

"What can I promise? Passion - for my job but also passion for my club. It's a privilege when a manager goes to a club and feels that happiness in relation to the squad that he's going to have.

"These are not words of the moment. They are not words of me being the Tottenham head coach. These are words that I've told and I've repeated in the last three, four, five years even as an opponent."

16:45: In addition to Jose Mourinho, Tottenham have confirmed that Joao Sacramento, Carlos Lalin, Nuno Santos, Ricardo Formosinho and Giovanni Cerra have all joined the club to make up Jose Mourinho's backroom team.

Sacramento will be Mourinho's second in command, in a departure from his traditional assistant Rui Faria. He joins the club from Lille, along with goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos. Lalin was the fitness coach Mourinho employed at Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid, while Formosinho and Cerra have also got experience of working with him.

16:10: The BBC is reporting that Tottenham's compensation package for Mauricio Pochettino and his staff will be a tidy sum over £12m. Not a bad pay off...

15:45: Some non-Tottenham news (I know, crazy) because Liverpool look like they will be without to starters on Saturday for their trip to Crystal Palace.

Mo Salah has been battling an ankle injury and will reportedly miss Saturday's Premier League return while Andy Robertson missed Scotland's games against Cyprus and Kazakhstan - and appears not to have made a full recovery.

15.15: Pochettino to Real Madrid is a line that has been put around plenty in recent years and it could still happen, but of course one thing that now will not is a return to the Bernabeu for Jose Mourinho.

And that is music to the ears of the likes of Sergio Ramos, who Spanish title Sport claim was concerned about the possibility of Florentino Perez bringing him in to replace Zinedine Zidane amid the struggles of his own second spell at the club.

However, the dressing room is 'breathing easier' now that Mourinho has a job elsewhere.

Mourinho has been linked with a return to the dugout at Real MadridGetty Images

14.30: Tottenham's players are due to have their first training session with new boss Jose Mourinho this afternoon, having been given the morning off to allow the Portuguese boss to meet all the key personnel at the club.

Interestingly, Mourinho also stayed at the training ground last night in order to avoid getting snapped by photographers this morning on the way in.

13.30: Where next for Pochettino? After more than five years in north London, his CV will take quite some updating. Two things, we think, are clear: he will not manage Barcelona and he will not manage Arsenal, because of his association with rivals Espanyol and Tottenham respectively.

There are jobs available though: Manchester United has been discussed as a potential avenue if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign goes south, Real Madrid have tried to sign him before and Bayern Munich are managerless.

Pochettino will have no shortage of optionsGetty Images

13.00: We've heard lots from the fans on social media today but it's time to hear from their official representatives, the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust.

They have released a statement on the appointment of Jose Mourinho, expressing some concern "about how Jose and our club’s executive board will work together."

The statement also said: "The club must ensure it does not find itself in the same position in two or three years’ time, and we need to hear from the executive board what the long-term thinking behind this appointment is, and how it sees its role."

The club are yet to respond officially.

12.00: Another interesting element to the recruitment process at Tottenham is that, according to the Daily Mail, Mourinho was not top of the list.

In fact, Brendan Rodgers was said to be Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's but he could not be lured away from Leicester.

If that is the case, it seems wrong-headed, given that Mourinho and Rodgers could not be more different in their playing and man-management styles.

11.30: Official picture klaxon!

11.00: We've had some more Tottenham player reaction to the news this morning. It's worth pointing out that the players reportedly were not informed of the decision to sack Pochettino until the announcement was mad, which is pretty crazy. Here is Kyle Walker-Peters, who appeared to have been frozen out of the squad by the end, on the manager's departure.

10.15: A little more on Pochettino's departure, which took many people by surprise, except for Harry Redknapp, it would seem.

Redknapp said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "I love Mauricio Pochettino, but he has been averaging a point a game over the last 25 games. The Tottenham board are ruthless businessmen, they will have realised that at this rate they might not make the top four.

"Also the same voice after six years starts to wear a little thin, a new man can find another 10%, they will find a spring in their step for Jose's first game."

Redknapp understands why Spurs have given Pochettino the chopPA Sport

09.30: More excellent Mourinho emerging, specifically about managing Tottenham. It was four years ago, but even so this is not a great look for him...

"I would not take the [Tottenham] job because I love Chelsea supporters too much."

09.00: Now we all know Mourinho likes to talk and after nearly a year on the sidelines, some of his comments about Tottenham from the comfort of a pundit's chair are coming home to roost. Here, for example, is what 'The Special One' said about contract revel Christian Eriksen just last month.

He said: "I don't like to keep players that don't want to stay at the club.

"I think it is always really difficult. I am not thinking about the economical perspective, I mean from a motivational point of view.

"We sold Robben to Real Madrid, Chelsea didn't want to or need the money. But he didn't want to be there and wanted to go.

"There are some moments where motivation affects performance and it is difficult to keep players happy when they have other dreams."

Could Mourinho move a large number of players on in January?Getty Images

08:30: Morning all. I've had quieter breakfasts, if I'm honest. The milk hadn't even touch the Weetabix (other breakfast cereals are available, but they're not as good) when Tottenham announced that they had completed a deal to bring in Jose Mourinho less than 12 hours after announcing the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

No, this isn't reality TV, this is reality.

We'll bring you all the latest reaction to the news from players, pundits and managers throughout the day right here on Eurosport.

First of all, here are what a couple of the players had to say after Pochettino left last night.