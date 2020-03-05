Video - 'Dortmund name price for Sancho with United and Chelsea poised' - Euro Papers 01:45

19:00 - That's all for today!

That's a wrap for Thursday! Stay tuned for Manchester United's FA Cup tie with Derby County - and a certain Wayne Rooney!

18:45 - Premier League scraps pre-match handshakes due to coronavirus

The Premier League's familiar ritual of the two teams shaking hands will be temporarily scrapped amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

17:00 - Ceferin: Man City still a 'valued asset'

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin insists that Manchester City are still valued by the governing body, despite their expulsion from European competition for breaking Financial Fair Play regulations.

"As with other clubs, they are our asset, I respect them," he told Sky Sports News. "I don't want to say that, 'now we don't like Manchester City'. We like them, they are our club. But this process is a separate thing, that I don't interfere with."

15:35 - Haaland, Sancho key as Dortmund go to Gladbach

Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho carry Borussia Dortmund's hopes of winning their first Bundesliga title since 2012 with their scintillating goal-scoring performances this year.

The Ruhr valley club are bidding to continue their stellar start to 2020, which has brought six wins out of seven league games since the winter break, when they travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

Dortmund's run has helped them climb back up the table after a wobbly end to the year and they sit in third place, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

The 19-year-old Haaland took the league by storm after arriving in the winter break and became the first player in Bundesliga history to score nine goals in his first six league appearances before being rested last week.

His speed and raw power is again expected to be on full display against Moenchengladbach, who are led by Haaland's former Red Bull Salzburg coach Marco Rose.

Sancho has been even more impressive with 14 goals and 14 assists to his name amid widespread speculation he will be moving to the Premier League next season.

"I think he has the feeling that the club does have a good future," Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told the BBC.

"In my opinion, I don't think he wants to leave. It's not a question of money.

" We have enough money. We want to have titles. I think this team has a lot more potential with Jadon than without Jadon. "

14:57 - Ancelotti avoids ban but fined

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has avoided a touchline ban, but has been fined £8,000 after accepting a charge of misconduct by the FA.

FULL STORY

Carlo AncelottiGetty Images

14:37 - 'Dier did something we cannot do' - Mourinho on altercation with fan

Video - 'Dier did something we cannot do' - Mourinho on altercation with fan 00:53

13:52 - Atalanta's match in Valencia to be played behind closed doors

Italian club Atalanta have confirmed that their Champions League match away to Valencia on Tuesday will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus and an order from the Spanish Health Ministry.

Atalanta, based in the northern city of Bergamo, said it had received a letter from European soccer body UEFA saying that "the match can go ahead but must be behind closed doors with no ticket holders".

The club said that all its fans who had bought tickets for the match, the second leg of the club's round of 16 tie, will be reimbursed.

Atalanta, playing in the Champions League for the first time, lead 4-1 from the first leg.

Spain's health ministry on Tuesday said that fixtures expected to draw crowds from zones designated as high-risk for coronavirus, such as northern Italy, would be played without spectators.

13:23 - Ronaldinho under investigation over fake passport claims

Ronaldinho is under judicial investigation in Paraguay for alleged possession of doctored passports, Paraguay's interior minister Euclides Acevedo has confirmed.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan was in Paraguay for a charity event with his brother, and, while not under arrest, is cooperating with officials.

"[Ronaldinho and his brother] are not being detained, they are still under judicial investigation and they have to testify. Then it will be decided whether they will be arrested or not," Euclides Acevedo told ESPN.

A man the pair were travelling with has been taken into custody, and early reports suggest that Ronaldinho and his brother believe that they were tricked by the arrested individual.

Ronaldinho and has brother must report the prosecutor's office on Thursday when a decision will be made on whether to arrest the pair or not, the report added.

12:30 - Sancho on the move?

Borussia Dortmund have now reportedly named their price for Jadon Sancho - and Manchester United and Chelsea will be left to battle it out for the England star - it is today's Euro Papers.

Video - 'Dortmund name price for Sancho with United and Chelsea poised' - Euro Papers 01:45

12:00 - Fail to prepare, prepare to fail

Tim Krul was the penalty hero for Norwich against Tottenham but it wasn't a one-man job - the stats chaps at Norwich had him well prepared.

11:13 - Platini's appeal against ban dismissed by European Court of Human Rights

Michel Platini, the former head of European football's governing body UEFA, has lost his appeal at the European Court of Human Rights against his four-year ban from football.

The court announced on Thursday that a seven-member panel had dismissed Platini's application against world governing body FIFA's 2015 decision and maintained his human rights had not been violated.

"The court found in particular that, having regard to the seriousness of the misconduct, the senior position held by Mr Platini in football's governing bodies and the need to restore the reputation of the sport and of FIFA, the sanction did not appear excessive or arbitrary," the court said in a statement.

Platini was banned from football for eight years by the world football's governing body along with former FIFA president Sepp Blatter. Both men denied wrongdoing.

The ban was over a payment of 2 million Swiss francs (£1.62m) made to the Frenchman by FIFA in 2011 with Blatter’s approval for work done a decade earlier.

Platini's ban was reduced to four years on appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

10:39 - Torreira fractures his ankle

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira fractured his ankle during Monday's 2-0 win at Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday.

Torreira was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from Portsmouth defender James Bolton early in the game and the Uruguayan midfielder was taken off on a stretcher after receiving treatment.

The 24-year-old was later seen leaving Fratton Park on crutches with his right foot in a protective boot.

No timeline was given for his return but the club said they were "awaiting further specialist reviews" before coming up with a recovery plan.

Arsenal, who play Sheffield United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup later this month, are at home to West Ham United in the league on Saturday.

10:14 - Man Utd eye derby delight

Manchester United will aim to avoid another dent in their bid for a top-four finish when they host Manchester City on Sunday and a victory will not only boost their chances but secure a rare league double over the champions.

United, who defeated City 2-1 in the league earlier in the campaign, have not managed the double over their derby rivals since the 2009-10 season when Alex Ferguson was in charge.

Despite a 1-1 draw against Everton last time out, United will fancy their chances, buoyed by the form of January signing Bruno Fernandes who has bagged three goals and two assists in all competitions since his debut last month.

"He's lifted the place, lifted everyone around him and it's still early days. I think he can get even better," former United winger Ryan Giggs told Sky Sports.

City could be missing the services of their own midfield talisman Kevin De Bruyne due to a shoulder injury sustained in the League Cup final win over Aston Villa.

09:53 - Mbappe scored a stunner last night

Kylian Mbappe scores an amazing solo goal during PSG's 5-1 win over Lyon in their Coupe de France clash.

Read the match report HERE.

Video - Watch Mbappe score incredible solo goal against Lyon 00:37

09:27 - Liverpool aim to regain momentum as Bournemouth come calling

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking for his defence to regain top form after a third loss in four games across all competitions but Saturday's Premier League opponents Bournemouth could be more concerned about their own back line.

Leaders Liverpool were expected to respond strongly to last Saturday's 3-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Watford -- their first of the league campaign -- but instead were beaten 2-0 at Chelsea in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Video - We are not champions yet’ - Robertson warns Liverpool after defeat to Chelsea 00:43

Those results followed last month's 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 and a tense 3-2 win at home against West Ham United in the league.

"Usually you don't get a lot of chances against us, but now we have to admit that in the last three games, maybe four, we have conceded too many goals," Klopp said.

" Look, it went our way for so long because we defended outstandingly... the boys are strong, they showed so many times a wonderful reaction and we have to show this reaction again. "

Down in 18th place, Bournemouth have lost their last five league games to Liverpool conceding 17 goals without response, and will be wary of a backlash that could hurt their hopes of escaping the drop zone.

With one hand already on the league trophy thanks to a 22-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, Liverpool will look to regain lost momentum before next week's Champions League clash against Atletico.

09:22 - Spurs out of the cup, Dier into the stands

Eric Dier in the standsGetty Images

Tottenham make a mess of things, but City and Leicester advance to the quarter-finals.

09:17 - Morning all!

Welcome to Football LIVE! Keep it here for all the latest news around the world of football.