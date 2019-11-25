Football news LIVE - Emery under pressure, Klopp backs Van Dijk for Ballon d'Or

FRIDAY'S STORIES

10:55: Abramovich has rejected bargain bids for Chelsea

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is fully involved in running the Premier League side and will not entertain "bargain bids" for the club.

"I have never heard a word from Abramovich: 'Let's get this ready for a sale,' or something," Buck told The Guardian

"Because of the political situation, there are people who think they might want to buy Chelsea at a bargain. We do get inquiries and we really have nothing to say to these people.

10:35 - Van Dijk more deserving of Ballon d'Or than Messi...

...says his boss Jurgen Klopp.

Video - Van Dijk more deserving of Ballon d'Or than Messi 00:29

10:00 - Emery under pressure

Good morning and welcome to rolling coverage from the world of football news. First up: Unai Emery is edging close to the exit door at Arsenal with the Spaniard coach having reportedly lost the dressing room.

The Telegraph reports that players are confused by the Spaniard's selections, tactics and instructions, and that there is a growing sentiment inside the squad that Emery should be sacked to get Arsenal back on track.

A source told Telegraph Sport: “The problem is the coach. He still makes bad decisions and changes his tactics.

“There is no identity to the team and the players do not see any progress.

“The recent performances and results have had a big impact on the belief of the squad.

“Does anybody still think they can qualify for the Champions League under the coach? I don’t think so.”

