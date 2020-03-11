Video - Real Madrid’s two-man shortlist to replace Zidane – Euro Papers 01:24

09:40 - Several Arsenal players in self-isolation, Man City match OFF

The coronavirus continues to cause havoc to the sporting world, with Arsenal the latest team to fall victim to its spell.

Their proposed trip to Manchester City on Wednesday has been postponed after players from the London club had contact with the owner of Greek side Olympiacos, who has contracted the coronavirus.

Arsenal, predictably, crashed out of the Europa League to Olympiacos on February 27.

09:30 - Guess who's back...

