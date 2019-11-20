Football news LIVE - Reaction to Mourinho replacing Pochettino at Tottenham

Top stories

09.00: Now we all know Mourinho likes to talk and after nearly a year on the sidelines, some of his comments about Tottenham from the comfort of a pundit's chair are coming home to roost. Here, for example, is what 'The Special One' said about contract revel Christian Eriksen just last month.

He said: "I don't like to keep players that don't want to stay at the club.

"I think it is always really difficult. I am not thinking about the economical perspective, I mean from a motivational point of view.

"We sold Robben to Real Madrid, Chelsea didn't want to or need the money. But he didn't want to be there and wanted to go.

"There are some moments where motivation affects performance and it is difficult to keep players happy when they have other dreams."

08:30: Morning all. I've had quieter breakfasts, if I'm honest. The milk hadn't even touch the Weetabix (other breakfast cereals are available, but they're not as good) when Tottenham announced that they had completed a deal to bring in Jose Mourinho less than 12 hours after announcing the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

No, this isn't reality TV, this is reality.

We'll bring you all the latest reaction to the news from players, pundits and managers throughout the day right here on Eurosport.

