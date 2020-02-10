09:45 - Conte denies that Inter underestimated AC Milan

09:15 - Bayern want Firmino

The leading transfer story of the day centres around Bayern Munich's plan to tempt away Roberto Firmino this summer.

Demi D'Cunha reacts in this morning's Paper Round, saying:

" Replacing Lewandowski isn't going to be an easy job, but Firmino's unique playing style could really benefit Bayern's wide forwards. The Polish striker doesn't seem to be slowing up, which is the main issue in the touted £75 million deal for Firmino. Why would Bayern spend such a huge fee on a new striker when they already have one of the best in the world in Lewandowski? Maybe a move for the Brazilian could be more of a long-term target. However, it is expected that the reigning Bundesliga champions will sign Sane this summer. It could be a massive risk as he is yet to return from a serious knee injury, but the German was one of the Premier League's best players before being sidelined. "

09:00 - Good Morning, Campers!

Top of the morning to you all. It's the start of a new week, the sun is shining (dependent on where you live of course) and the football news continues to roll in. We'll bring you the pick of the stories as they happen throughout the day.

18:00 - That's all for today!

It's been a strange day of football, with many matches cancelled because of the storm sweeping across Europe. Stay tuned late for Barcelona's trip to Real Betis and the small matter of the Milan derby!

17:00 - Real Madrid go six points clear

Real Madrid have beaten Osasuna 4-1 away and now sit six points clear of Barcelona, who play later on Sunday...

16:00 - Lundstram puts Sheffield United fifth

Sheffield United are just two points off the Champions League places in the Premier League after John Lundstram struck late to give his side victory over Bournemouth.

15:45 - Real Madrid leading at half-time

Isco and Sergio Ramos are on the scoresheet for Real Madrid as they lead 2-1 at Osasuna after falling behind earl.

13:45 - Sheffield United vs Bournemouth

One game that is going ahead is up in Sheffield, where United are taking on Bournemouth. Conditions are far from ideal, but at least we've got a game in.

12:45 - Barcelona given go-ahead for emergency signing

Barcelona have been told that they can sign an emergency striker given their injury situation, but that player has to come from within the Spanish leagues.

11:50 - All WSL fixtures now off

The last remaining fixture in the WSL has also succumbed to Storm Ciara, with Manchester United against Chelsea making it a clean sweep of postpones in the league. Details about rescheduled dates will be released in due course.

11:30 - Man City v West Ham postponed

The headline Premier League fixture of the day is off due to the weather. In a statement, City said:

"Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s match has been postponed.

"This decision has been made by Manchester City’s Safety Officer following consultation with Club stakeholders and officials at West Ham United."

Read the full story here: Manchester City vs West Ham CALLED OFF due to extreme weather conditions

10:42 - Merseyside derby off

We lose another big game to the weather.

10:00 - Poor weather leads to cancellations

There have been a whole host of games cancelled today due to Storms Ciara and Sabine.

The Dutch and Belgian FAs have called off all matches whilst the match between Borussia Monchengladbach and FC Koln has also been cancelled.

And sadly the women's North London derby has also had to be scrapped.

09:30 - Welcome

Good morning and welcome to Eurosport's rolling football coverage. The weather outside seems frightful so stay inside and up-to-date with us!

Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has explained why the Welsh forward failed to complete a move to the Chinese Super League.

In an extensive interview with Spanish newspaper AS, Barnett confirmed that Bale was keen to move to China but his club Real Madrid would not agree to a sale.

For now, the agent believes that the 30-year-old Welsh international will see out his contract at the Bernabeu, saying, "You can never say for sure but as of yesterday, yes. Maybe with another contract to stay longer."

He also told the paper that Bale and Real president Florentino Perez have a good understanding despite the recent ups and downs at the club.

