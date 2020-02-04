Football news LIVE - Roma and Atletico target Lingard deal

09:45 - Maddison close to signing contract extension

James Maddison is close to signing a new contract with Leicester City in a huge boost for Brendan Rodgers’ Champions League chasers, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Maddison's representatives are in advanced negotiations over a lucrative long-term deal for the England international, with the club keen to conclude talks over the mid-winter break.

Signed from Norwich for an initial £21 million in June 2018, Maddison has made an impressive breakthrough in the Premier League and his performances have caught the eye of rival clubs including Manchester United and Arsenal.

09:15 - Manchester United's Lingard a transfer target for Atletico, Roma

Atletico Madrid and Roma are leading the chase for Jesse Lingard if he leaves Manchester United, sources have told ESPN.

Lingard would like to stay at Old Trafford but has not ruled out moving on if it helps him rediscover his best form.

The 27-year-old has 18 months left on his contract, as a well a one-year extension option, and there have been informal discussions over a new deal. But Lingard remains open to the possibility of leaving United with Atletico and Roma having already registered their interest with his representatives, which now includes super agent Mino Raiola in a consultancy role.

09:00 - Hello!

Don't mourn the January transfer window, be grateful that you were alive to see Jesse Lingard linked with some of Europe's top clubs. Anyway, we're here to fill your football needs. Welcome to Eurosport's football live blog on this terrific Tuesday!