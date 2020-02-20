Football news LIVE - Solskjaer admits Rashford could miss Euro 2020

Video - Rejuvenated Smalling prompts transfer frenzy – Euro Papers 01:27

Marcus Rashford’s Euro 2020 dreams could be over after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed the Manchester United star will be out for at least “another few months” with a back injury.

The manager initially expected Rashford to miss six weeks with the double stress fracture to his back sustained in last month’s FA Cup replay against Wolves, but now it looks as though his absence could extend as far as the summer.

