Football news LIVE - Solskjaer admits Rashford could miss Euro 2020
Join us for the latest developments from the football world.
- City CEO says allegations untrue and "about politics"
- Saul strikes early as Atletico shut out Liverpool
- Superb Haaland scores twice as Dortmund beat PSG
- FIFA's Wenger wants offside law changed to allay VAR criticism
- Pogba set for Man Utd return - Paper Round
10:00 - Rashford could miss Euro 2020
Marcus Rashford’s Euro 2020 dreams could be over after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed the Manchester United star will be out for at least “another few months” with a back injury.
The manager initially expected Rashford to miss six weeks with the double stress fracture to his back sustained in last month’s FA Cup replay against Wolves, but now it looks as though his absence could extend as far as the summer.
9:45 - Good morning all
Hello and welcome to our live football blog in which we will bringing you all the latest news and views surrounding the beautiful game throughout the day...