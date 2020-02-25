Football news LIVE - Excitement builds for Real Madrid vs Man City

Video - Liverpool circle as Werner’s small release clause leaked – Euro Papers 01:13

10:05 - Bayern hero Davies almost joined United as a 17-year-old

United will be hoping they don't miss out on Davies like they did with Alphonso Davies two years ago, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Bayern Munich teenage sensation was a star last night as the Bavarians tore Chelsea apart with a 3-0 victory in the Champions League.

As a 17-year-old, Davies was due for a three-week trial at Carrington in 2018, but the left-back decided to go to Canada's Olympic team camp instead.

9:55 - United chase Gent youngster

Manchester United are monitoring Belgian side gent's exiting young forward Jonathan David, according to the MailOnline.

The 20-year-old Canadian has scored 22 goals this season and provided 10 assists, leading United's scouts to take interest in the man nicknamed 'The Iceman'.

With several other English clubs interested in David, his club are thought to value him at around £18 million.

