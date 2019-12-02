Football news LIVE - Who will win the Ballon d'Or?

MONDAY'S STORIES

TOP HEADLINES

9:25 - Latest Ballon d'Or odds

Raheem Sterling at 100-1 is GREAT value*.

Lionel Messi: 1/12

Virgil van Dijk: 6/1

Cristiano Ronaldo: 33/1

Sadio Mane: 100/1

Alisson Becker: 100/1

Robert Lewandoswki: 100/1

Raheem Sterling: 100/1

Please don't lump a fiver on Raheem Sterling, then bill Eurosport when it all goes wrong. Remember: Messi has already won, apparently.

9:00 - Big Virg?

Of course, it's not just Messi in the hunt for the Ballon d'Or. Liverpool supremo Virgil van Dijk is also hoping to scoop football's most coveted individual prize - and his team-mate James Milner is backing him.

8:30 - Happy Ballon d'or Day!

What a time to be alive. Welcome to our rolling LIVE coverage from the world of football as we look ahead to this evening's Ballon d'Or announcement. Who's it going to be? We have no* idea!

*Actually we do. Lionel Messi, 100%.