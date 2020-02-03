Football news LIVE - Oghalo revels in 'dream' Man Utd move

Video - Real launch €180m deadline day bid for Liverpool star, so Bale can go to Spurs - Euro Papers 01:15

09:15 - Ighalo revels in 'dream' Man Utd move

Odion Ighalo could not hide his delight upon arrival in Manchester, insisting becoming a Manchester United player is a dream come true.

Former Watford striker Ighalo sealed a surprise last-gasp Deadline Day loan move to United from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua and touched down at Manchester Airport on Sunday morning and said he is relishing the chance to prove himself at Old Trafford.

"It's a dream come true because since I was a kid I followed and dreamt of Manchester United," Ighalo told Sky Sports News. "But it is a reality now. I cannot say much more now until I get started."

"It's been crazy. Obviously, I am happy to be in Manchester first of all.

"This is a great opportunity for me and I am grateful to God, and to my agent, and the coach who has given me this opportunity to be here."

