Having failed to win any of their previous four warm-up fixtures, Jurgen Klopp's side had a far more familiar look as Firmino and Salah both started in the Alps.

Salah and Firmino had both been handed extended breaks following their international commitments with Egypt and Brazil respectively over the summer.

Roberto Firmino - LiverpoolGetty Images

But a mistake from fellow returnee Alisson gifted Lyon the chance to break the deadlock as the Brazilian conceded a penalty, that was converted by Memphis Depay after just four minutes.

Firmino spared his compatriot's blushes 13 minutes later with a smart equaliser, and after Joachim Andersen's disastrous own goal gave Liverpool the lead, Harry Wilson put the seal on the win eight minutes after the break from 25 yards.

During a second half interrupted by a raft of substitutions, 16-year-old Harvey Elliott was one of the 25 Liverpool players to experience some minutes on the pitch.

Klopp and his players will now turn their attention to the FA Community Shield on Sunday against Manchester City at Wembley.