Football news - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on his first win at Old Trafford - 'I like the timing!'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his first win at Old Trafford came at the right time after his team beat Manchester United 4-2 on Thursday night. Klopp's side got a huge win a day after Chelsea's surprise 1-0 loss to Arsenal opened the door for the Reds in the race for Champions League qualification.

00:00:28, an hour ago