Klopp slams 'dangerous as hell' tackle on Salah

By Eurosport UK

3 hours agoUpdated 26 minutes ago

Jurgen Klopp slammed Hamza Choudhury for a foul on Mo Salah during Liverpool's victory over Leicester and referee Christopher Kavanagh for not producing a red card.

Salah, whose injury does not appear to be serious, was felled by the Leicester midfielder in the 89th minute and a yellow card was produced by the official.

Shortly after Salah limped offlater the Reds took the lead when James Milner netted a spot kick after Sadio Mane went down under a challenge from Marc Albrighton, but this did not improve Klopp's mood.

"It’s a player who is in a full sprint, if you bring him down without ball around ... for me it’s only one colour," Klopp said.

" A challenge I really don't understand - how can he do it? It is dangerous to his health. "

"I don't want to cause the boy any problems, but he has to calm down.

"It's dangerous as hell."

The match was played in a fiery atmosphere throughout with Trent Alexander-Arnold fortunate to avoid a red card when his studs came down on Youri Tielemans' Achilles in the first half and Ayoze Perez getting into an altercation with Andy Robertson after the final whistle.

