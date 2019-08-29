2018/19 runners-up Tottenham will face Bayern Munich in Group B, as well as Olympiacos and Crzena Zvezda.

Eyecatchingly, PSG and Real Madrid are both in Group A, Atletico face their nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in Group D and Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan have been drawn together in a tough-looking Group F.

Europa League winners Chelsea will play against last season's semi-finalists Ajax in Group H, as well as Valencia and Lille.

Salzburg and Genk will also play Liverpool in Group E.

The first round of matches will take place on the 17/18 September, with the last games of the groups to be played on 10/11 December.