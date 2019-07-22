Gnagon was shown a red card for a blatant kick on the teenage left-back's shin at Fenway Park, with the Sevilla defender angry that the ball hadn't been put out of play owing to a team-mate being down injured.

But there was no excuse for his act of aggression, which left the Liverpool youngster being carried off on a stretcher before leaving the stadium on crutches.

Liverpool midfielder James Milner branded the challenge "a disgrace" in an interview with LFCTV, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was keen not to be drawn into a war of words, despite being visibly irate.

Yasser Larouci lies in agony on the field after a tackle by Joris GnagnonGetty Images

Klopp said afterwards: "It's much too early in the season to create headlines by saying what I think but it looks like he was lucky. Of course, how it always is with these things we have to wait a little bit.

" He hit him full throttle and, in that moment, [if it was] a little bit different position where he hit him then it's done. He rolls... he is a sports boy so that was OK, nothing happened there. "

"I don't know 100 per cent. It looks like he was lucky but I only spoke quickly to the doc and that's what he said, but we have to see."

Liverpool trailed when former Manchester City forward Nolito curled past the 35-year-old goalkeeper Andy Lonergan.

Divock Origi fires in from close range after 44 minutesGetty Images

Lonergan denied Luuk de Jong with a fine save before Divock Origi pounced to equalise via a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner on the stroke of half-time.

With 15 minutes remaining in sweltering conditions in Boston, Sevilla were reduced to 10 men as Gnagnon took his frustrations out on Larouci - but it was they who struck a dramatic winner in the final minute of normal time.

Young substitute Alejandro Pozo was found by Munir El Haddadi, and at the second attempt he fired beyond Simon Mignolet.

Alejandro Pozo of Sevilla celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1Getty Images

Liverpool face Sporting Lisbon next on Thursday in New York, and they will hope the game with the Portuguese club is played in the spirit of a friendly after this ill-tempered encounter in front of 35,654 fans in Boston.

Ever Banega had already come close to being sent off after catching Harry Wilson with an elbow, while Klopp was seen remonstrating with Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui on the touchline.

Klopp added: "In general, I don't like overly hard games. The challenge is there to win the ball, that's the only reason. There are rules. I don't want to say anything specific about this game because there will be headlines. I want to have a holiday in Spain again."

Joris Gnagnon shows his sorrow to his team mates at the end of the pre-season friendlyGetty Images

Gnagon took matters into his own hands after a challenge by Dejan Lovren was left unpunished, but he was quick to apologise in the aftermath of his horror challenge on Larouci.

Posting on Twitter, the Sevilla defender wrote: "I would like to publicly apologise towards Liverpool, the family of the player and its supporters.

"It was a heinous act on my part. Whatever the reason, it's not what should be seen on a football pitch. All my prayers are with the player and his family."