Fernandes scored after four minutes at Yankee Stadium after his long-distance effort took a deflection and somehow evaded Simon Mignolet.

Liverpool responded through Divock Origi before Georginio Wijnaldum put them ahead just before half-time.

However, Sporting battled back as Fernandes beat Trent Alexander-Arnold before playing in Wendel for the equaliser.

Klopp: Time to write a new chapter

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted he was eager to get back to England and “write a new chapter” after their US tour concluded.

"It was an intense week, three games in a short period. Maybe we did too much," he said.

" But now nobody should talk to me too often about the Champions League trophy, that is now finished. Now we can write a new chapter. "

"From a sports point of view I am happy to go back to England."

On Fernandes’ goal and Mignolet’s mistake, Klopp added: "Bruno is a sensational player but that shot will not often be a goal - Simon knows that.

"It was a goalie mistake, it happens. We reacted well and scored two good goals.

"That was a proper pre-season game, a lot of mistakes because of the intensity. We have to work on everything but we had good moments."

Fernandes’ future unclear

Speaking after the match, Sporting coach Marcel Keizer admitted Fernandes’ future remains unclear amid interest from United.

"Bruno is a very good player who is important for us. Everybody would like him to stay," he said.

"The situation is that he is here but we don't know what the future will bring.

" You ask the wrong guy! I am just the coach. When clubs want Bruno they don't call me. We know he plays very well, we know that clubs like him so we have to see what happens. "

"The job of the coach is to realise that some players will go before the end of the window. Every player can go, and we can also buy players."