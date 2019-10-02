The Reds put out a much-changed side of fringe players and youngsters in their third-round clash with the Milton Keynes side but still cruised to victory thanks to goals from James Milner and Ki-Jana Hoever.

They were subsequently drawn in a blockbuster tie with Premier League rivals Arsenal but their participation was thrown into doubt by an investigation into their line-up.

It has now transpired that Pedro Chirivella, the 22-year-old who came off the bench for the last 27 minutes of the tie, had not received international clearance following complications to his loan move to Extremadura, which ended over the summer.

However, Liverpool have not been kicked out of the competition and instead have been handed a £200,000 fine.

An EFL statement said: "The player was always contracted to Liverpool FC during this period, and the reason he was not eligible was because the club did not have the relevant international clearance following expiry of an earlier loan agreement.

"The club’s breach was in part due to the challenges it encountered with securing the correct international clearance, and its subsequent ability to include the player on team-sheets despite the lack of clearance.

“As a result the board concluded the most appropriate sanction was a financial penalty.”

Pedro Chirivella signed for Liverpool back in 2013 but has been out on loan three timesReuters

A source told The Times earlier this week that the boss was "horrified" by the prospect of playing yet another game in an already-packed fixture list.

“He is already concerned about the number of games and has been a big supporter of ending replays in the FA Cup and going straight to penalties, so he would see it as a massive blow if a replay was ordered in this season especially,” said the source.

Instead, Liverpool will host the Gunners in a fourth-round tie at the end of the month.