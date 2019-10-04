After having never previously won an outdoor medal at this level, Johnson-Thompson took gold.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson clinched gold at the World ChampionshipsGetty Images

And Klopp was thoroughly impressed as he was asked about in his press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Leicester.

He said: “I am a big supporter of these kinds of sports anyway – congratulations, brilliant!

"I knew about her relationship to Liverpool before obviously.

“It’s really great – well, well done."

Johnson-Thompson surpassed Jessica Ennis-Hill’s record at the London 2012 Olympics.

Speaking after her moment of crowning glory, Johnson-Thompson said: “This is the result of so many attempts of trying to perform on this stage.

"The low moments have helped me come back and look at myself. This has been my dream.

"It has been such a long road. I am just happy that I'm coming into my best in these two big years.

"I just want more."