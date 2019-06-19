The former Barcelona has left the role due to personal reasons after being in charge for less than a year.

Moreno has managed the side in the last three matches against Malta, Faroe Islands and Sweden. They won all three.

"It was a decision Luis Enrique took himself, which we are grateful for," said Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation.

" We will have a perfect memory of him. It's a personal matter which doesn't depend on us. We think it's the best thing to do. "

"We are convinced that the best response is the most prepared team, and that team is represented by Robert [Moreno] and his group, who arrived with Luis Enrique."

Enrique became Spain coach last July after the team's exit from the 2018 World Cup to hosts Russia under interim coach Fernando Hierro after Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the tournament for negotiating a move to Real Madrid.

He took charge of the UEFA Nations League campaign, where Spain failed to reach the semi-finals, and began their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign but flew home hours before their second game away to Malta in March.

With additional reporting from Reuters