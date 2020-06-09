Football

Ada Hegerberg signs 10-year Nike deal

Ada Hegerberg

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Lyon forward Ada Hegerberg has signed a 10 year sponsorship deal with Nike.

The contract is reportedly worth more than one million euros and the 24-year-old Norwegian striker may stay tied to the deal for even longer than a decade.

Liga

Hegerberg's previous sponsorship deal with Puma has now expired.

Hegerberg said: "It is yet another massive step in my career. Nike and I have common goals to elevate women's sports in the years to come."

She continued: "My performances brought me here, and I sure want to keep writing history with the help of Nike, on and off the field. I am thrilled to be part of this team."

The player's agent, Victor Bernard, said: "This is an historic contract and a true commitment both to Ada and women's football."

Hegerberg has won the French domestic league title with Lyon for the past five years in a row, and the Champions League in the last four seasons consecutively. Individually she has won the Ballon d'Or in 2018, the women's game's first

What's On

