Football

Foden breaks distancing rules to play at beach

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Phil Foden

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has become the latest Premier League player to breach social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic after he was pictured having a kickabout at Formby beach on Merseyside.

The 20-year-old played football with members of the public and posed for photographs, with the club set to speak to Foden to remind him of his responsibilities and to strictly follow government guidelines.

In April, City's Kyle Walker was pulled up by the club after he breached Britain's lockdown rules by hosting a party.

Football

Everton's Mina out for several weeks with muscle injury, says club

AN HOUR AGO

Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Phil Foden

Image credit: Reuters

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White also broke lockdown rules last month when he attended a party in London while Everton's Moise Kean hosted a house party in April.

Premier League players have returned to contact training ahead of a scheduled June 17 restart -- three months after the season was suspended due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In previous rounds of testing since players resumed training there were 12 positives for COVID-19. However, nobody was positive in the last round when 1,130 players and club staff were tested last week.

Football

Lyon make Cameroon forward Ekambi's move permanent

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Bulgaria to allow some fans in stadiums when matches resume

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Premier League clubs can play friendlies before season restart - reports

28 MINUTES AGO
Football

Everton's Mina out for several weeks with muscle injury, says club

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Lyon make Cameroon forward Ekambi's move permanent

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Bulgaria to allow some fans in stadiums when matches resume

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

'How is breaking social distancing worse than racism?'

00:02:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

The sad advice Paul Parker received as a youngster

00:01:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Barcelona reach agreement with Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt

00:00:49
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Rashford 'got cold feet' during Barcelona talks - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

YESTERDAY AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Premier League

Petr Cech set for second career in ice hockey

09/10/2019 AT 19:24
WRC

Citroen taking more risks on C3 for 2018

29/08/2017 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Salah announced, England's serene progress

23/06/2017 AT 06:01
Football

Beckham: A big night for United, but an even bigger night for Manchester

25/05/2017 AT 07:53
Premier League

Paper Round: Mourinho thinks he has agreement with Man Utd

22/02/2016 AT 00:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleWRAPUP 1-Soccer-FIFA adds voice to protests over Floyd's death
Next articleBulgaria to allow some fans in stadiums when matches resume