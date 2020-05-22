Football

Man Utd are suing Football Manager creators over the use of the club's name

Football Manager 2020 (photo: rockpapershotgun.com)

Image credit: Other Agency

Eurosport
an hour ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

Manchester United are suing the makers of popular video game Football Manager over the use of the club's name.

Sega Publishing and Sports Interactive (SI) collaborate to release a new version of the football management simulator each year.

And despite using the club's name every year since the original Championship Manager game in 1992, United have now decided to sue the makers - report the Press Association.

United are also arguing that their trademark has been infringed due to the use of an unofficial crest to represent them - a basic red and white crest.

Sega and SI say the use of the club's name is "a legitimate reference to the Manchester United football team in a football context".

At a preliminary hearing on Friday, Manchester United's barrister Simon Malynicz QC said "the name 'Manchester United' is one of the world's most valuable and recognised brands".

He added that the money that clubs make from licensing their names and logos is "very significant" and "the products and services that are licensed by the claimant benefit from an association with the club's winning culture and its brand values".

Mr Malynicz argued, in relation to the alleged infringement of the trademark on Man United’s logo, that “consumers expect to see the club crest next to the name Manchester United... and this failure to do so amounts to wrongful use”.

He accepted this argument is “somewhat novel, and certainly in the context of video games, but it is certainly arguable”.

The barrister asked Mr Justice Morgan to allow the club to amend their claim against Sega and SI to include allegations involving “the practice of supplying ‘patches’ or ‘mods’, essentially downloadable files containing replica trademarks, which consumers then incorporate into the game”.

Roger Wyand QC, representing the defendants, opposed the club’s application to amend the claim.

Mr Justice Morgan reserved his judgment on Man United’s application to amend its claim to a later date.

