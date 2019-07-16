Chelsea arrived in Japan on Tuesday morning as they continue to prepare for the new Premier League season. However, Hudson-Odoi, 18, was left behind as he continues to recover from his ruptured Achilles that he suffered in April.

Bayern have made it clear they have strong interest in the academy graduate, whose contract expires at the end of the season, having shown interest since January. Chelsea rejected Bayern's most recent - and fourth - bid worth £22.5 million last month.

In January the teenager was offered a contract worth up to £85,000 a week which he rejected as well as handing in a transfer request. And the Englishman still isn’t close to agreeing a new deal.

"With Callum, of course, I want him to sign [a new deal] and stay here," new manager Lampard said, speaking ahead of Chelsea's friendly against Kawasaki Frontale in Yokohoma on Friday.

"I said that before I came here - just talking generally - and I said it when I first got here. He is a player that came through the academy, he is a player that can be a big player for Chelsea and for England.

"We - as a club, for sure - want him to stay."

Words: Ellis Reid