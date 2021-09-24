Football

Football news - 'Manchester City played really good in CL final' - Pep Guardiola ahead of trip to Chelsea

Pep Guardiola insists Chelsea's run of three victories over Manchester City that culminated in the Champions League final last season belongs in the past, as he looked ahead to Saturday's Premier League clash with the leaders. Guardiola said he had rewatched the final, and Man City "played really, really good." He hopes Saturday's game will be a "new challenge" in "a new competition."

00:01:24, 2 hours ago