Leroy Sane suffers ACL injury
Manchester City have announced that Leroy Sane suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
The German international has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich for much of the season with his future unclear.
City announced that the player had suffered the injury after he was injured in the Community Shield game against Liverpool on Sunday.
In a statement on the Manchester City official website, they wrote:
" "The flying winger picked up an injury in the opening stages of City’s Community Shield triumph over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium. "
" "He has undergone testing throughout the week, with a specialist doctor travelling to Manchester for further examinations to understand the extent of the injury. "
" "Leroy will have surgery in the coming week. Manchester City will provide Leroy with all the support and guidance he needs, and everyone connected with the Club wishes him a quick and full recovery.""
