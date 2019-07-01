Manchester United will head to face Manchester City over the weekend of September 7-8.

The match will be the first in the top tier of the revamped league after United sealed promotion by winning the Championship last season in their debut campaign since reforming as a team, having been disbanded in 2005.

City finished runners-up to Arsenal in the Super League and won the League and FA Cup double.

Champions Arsenal will host West Ham United and there is also a London derby for newly-promoted Tottenham Hotspur who travel to Champions League semi-finalists Chelsea.

The matches will take place during the international break in the men's game. The league is hoping there will be a boost in attendances, inspired by the England team's run to the women's World Cup semi-finals.

The Lionesses face world champions the United States in Lyon on Tuesday for a place in Sunday's final.

FA WSL opening weekend fixtures:

Arsenal v West Ham United

Birmingham City v Everton

Bristol City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool v Reading

Manchester City v Manchester United