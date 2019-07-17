Teenager Greenwood broke the deadlock after just seven minutes before Marcus Rashford added a second before the interval.

Substitute Jones met Andreas Pereira's corner to head in United's third before Anthony Martial completed the rout from the penalty spot.

Phil Jones is mobbed after making it 3-0 to United on WednesdayGetty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted with Greenwood's contribution, and stated afterwards that the 17-year-old has played himself into contention to face Chelsea on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

"He’s got a chance to start that one, definitely,’ said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the match.

" He’s capable, more than capable. He’ll always be there in and around the box creating chances. I won’t say that that’s not a possibility. It’s a good possibility if he keeps going as he does. It’s difficult to keep players out if they keep playing well. "

"Of course we’re delighted with the goal he scored. It’s important for strikers to get that goal, even though we’ve always said and know he’s capable of scoring goals. But that first goal is going to be maybe a weight off his shoulders."

Solskjaer named a strong line-up, but the Norwegian was without the injured Romelu Lukaku and David De Gea.

Rashford had already hit the post when Paul Pogba encouraged Aaron Wan-Bissaka forward with a ball down the right and the full-back's low cross was tucked away by Greenwood in clinical fashion.

Kiko Casilla was beaten once more 19 minutes later as Rashford helped himself to his second goal of pre-season having also notched against Perth Glory.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof in PerthGetty Images

Solskjaer made 11 changes at half-time - one of whom was Jones - and the England defender's bullet header stretched United's lead.

Tahith Chong played a bit part in the fourth, as the 18-year-old was brought down in the box by Liam Cooper after exchanging passes with Angel Gomes.

Martial stepped up and confidently sent Casilla the wrong way to wrap up a very encouraging pre-season display by United, who next face Inter Milan at the National Stadium in Singapore on Saturday.