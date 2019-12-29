The 19-year-old has been in prolific form for Red Bull Salzburg this season, scoring 28 goals in 22 appearances, including a hat-trick on Champions League debut against European champions Liverpool.

The Leeds-born striker, who already has two appearances for Norway, reportedly had offers from both Manchester United and Juventus on the table but chose Dortmund, where he has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Sporting director Michael Zorc said: “We are all looking forward to an ambitious, athletic and physically strong centre forward with a pronounced goal instinct and impressive speed, which we would like to develop further in Dortmund.

"At the age of 19, Erling is of course just beginning a hopefully great career! "

More to follow.