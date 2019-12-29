Eurosport

Manchester United and Juventus beaten to Haaland signing as Dortmund confirm deal

By James Gray

Erling Haaland has signed for Borussia Dortmund after the German club activated his minimum fee release clause of £18million, fighting off a host of top European sides including Manchester United and Juventus.

The 19-year-old has been in prolific form for Red Bull Salzburg this season, scoring 28 goals in 22 appearances, including a hat-trick on Champions League debut against European champions Liverpool.

The Leeds-born striker, who already has two appearances for Norway, reportedly had offers from both Manchester United and Juventus on the table but chose Dortmund, where he has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Sporting director Michael Zorc said: “We are all looking forward to an ambitious, athletic and physically strong centre forward with a pronounced goal instinct and impressive speed, which we would like to develop further in Dortmund.

"At the age of 19, Erling is of course just beginning a hopefully great career! "

