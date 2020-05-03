Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo was seemingly recorded smoking as he played poker with friends in Argentina.

Rojo is currently on loan with Estudiantes in his home country of Argentina, and was recorded by his brother Franco. Franco then put the video on Instagram before it was swiftly deleted.

Premier League Dimitar Berbatov: Harry Kane will be considering his future at Tottenham Hotspur 2 HOURS AGO

His smoking of a cigar drew criticism, as did his apparent breaking of lockdown rules in Argentina amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rojo has had an inauspicious start to his Estudiantes career playing only one game after beginning his time at the club with an injury.

Rojo's stay in Estudiantes is not being the desired one, given that upon arrival he suffered an injury that took him several weeks in the dry dock. At the moment, the Argentine has only been able to play a game with the team from La Plata, where Javier Mascherano also plays.

Play Icon WATCH Liverpool are leading the race for Koulibaly - Euro Papers 00:01:24

Premier League Aguero: "Van Dijk is one of the best in the world" 2 HOURS AGO