Allegri stepped away from the Juventus job at the end of last season after winning give straight Serie A titles and taking them to two Champions League finals.

The 52-year-old has never managed outside Italy but is understood to be keen on a move to England and Italian outlet Tuttosport claim he has already been in touch with United.

However, United have struggled so far this season, sitting 12th in the Premier League ahead of the visit of table-toppers Liverpool on Sunday.

It was a convincing 3-1 defeat by the Reds that spelled the end of Mourinho's tenure, sacked two days later, and it has even been suggested that his replacement could be under similar pressure this weekend.

The report in Italy claims there is an offer on the table for Allegri wants a salary of more than the £6.5million he was paid by Juve and also assurances about transfers going forward.

But the Italian boss is also reportedly keen to get any deal wrapped up quickly so that he still has a chance to resurrect a season that is fast turning into a disastrous one for United.

If the negotiations with the Red Devils are not successful, he has also been linked with replacing the precarious Mauricio Pochettino.