United target £50m Neto

Manchester United are looking at alternatives to Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish, according to the Mirror. The paper reports that as Grealish may be closer to a move to Manchester City, and Jadon Sancho’s Borussia Dortmund future is tied up with Erling Haaland’s, a move for Wolves’ Pedro Neto could be easier, with the 21-year-old forward rated at £50 million.

Paper Round’s view: Sancho has been inconsistent this season, while often brilliant, and if Dortmund get over £100 million for Haaland then they will not have to sell Sancho as well. Grealish may well be on his way to City but given his age there should be concerns about his lifestyle and longevity, which could all make Neto into a more pragmatic option for United this summer.

Neymar wants Barca return

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Paris Saint-Germain forward is keen to play with Lionel Messi again. That is well known, and up until now the focus had been on a potential move for the Argentine to come to France, but Neymar’s ex-agent says that the Brazilian would prefer instead to move back to Barcelona, with one move back already attempted.

Paper Round’s view: Neymar would cost a huge sum for Barcelona, and they are reportedly around one billion euros in debt. They are linked with a host of free transfers, so one can probably rule out the likelihood of Neymar going back to Barcelona in the near future. Messi, however, does appear likely to stay in Spain now Joan Laporta has won the presidency.

Haaland favours Real move

The Mail claims that Erling Halaand’s preferred move is to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, with the plan to leave Borussia Dortmund brought forward because of his excellent form. However, neither Manchester United nor City have given up hope of signing the 20-year-old striker, who might cost around £90 million in one lump sum payment.

Paper Round’s view: Dortmund did not muck around last summer when it came to Jadon Sancho attracting interest from United, and it is hard to see them doing much differently this summer. Real are generally reluctant to do business with agent Mino Raiola but for a player of exceptional talent like Haaland, it would make sense to make an exception and hope to get him signed.

Leicester to battle Arsenal for Bissouma

Yves Bissouma could be the subject of a summer tug of war, reports the Mirror. Leicester City are keen on the 24-year-old Mali international midfielder, who has impressed this season at fellow Premier League side Brighton. Brendan Rodgers hopes being able to offer Champions League football will give them an advantage over fellow suitors Arsenal, who are in mid-table.

Paper Round’s view: Given Arsenal’s financial problems, Bissouma cannot count on making more cash with a switch to the Emirates. With Leicester now establishing themselves as regular contenders for Champions League spots, and given Rodgers’ reputation for developing youngsters, this is an odd situation to find that Arsenal are no longer a particularly attractive club.

