Pogba is a long-term absentee for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team, with doubts cast over the extent of the reported fitness problems that have kept him out of action.

He said last year that it would be 'a dream' to join Real Madrid and intimated that he saw his future as lying away from Old Trafford.

And now former United defender Ferdinand says it would be in everyone's interests - particularly the club's - if the matter of the France international's future could be resolved quickly.

"I think that is a conversation that needs to be happening between Man Utd and Pogba," Ferdinand told BT Sport after United's 3-0 FA Cup win over Derby County on Thursday.

Other former United players urged the club not to be hasty - Robbie Savage believes United should keep Pogba to play alongside new signing Bruno Fernandes, who has impressed since signing from Sporting Lisbon in January.

He told BT Sport: "Keep Pogba - I would - let's say you've got McTominay and Bruno Fernandes.

" "Sancho, Rashford and then Grealish as a 10 or Jimenez from Wolves. "

"If you name that team, Champions League football dependent, if I was a Man Utd owner I would think that team challenges for the title."