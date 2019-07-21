The England defender has voiced his wishes to leave the King Power Stadium this summer, and United feel they have made the breakthrough in negotiations.

The Independent claim that an end to one of the summer's most protracted transfer sagas is now 'imminent', with United reportedly paying £70m up front and another £10m based on conditional clauses.

Harry Maguire has also attracted interest from Manchester CityGetty Images

The 26-year-old had previously been linked with a move to Manchester City, but despite the Premier League champions being willing to match United's offer, the player has his heart set on following in the footsteps of his heroes, Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

United's transfer policy in the current window has focused on improving the defence, and Maguire would join Aaron Wan-Bissaka in strengthening those resources.

Maguire is set to become United's third summer signing after the arrival of Daniel James, while the club are increasingly confident of extending David de Gea's stay, with the goalkeeper's current contract expiring at the end of the 2019/20 season.