Inter boss Antonio Conte is growing increasingly frustrated at the lack of progress in his attempts to sign the Belgium striker.

The Italian had hoped that Lukaku would be in a position to face United during the International Champions Cup match in Singapore on Saturday, which was decided by another Mason Greenwood strike.

Romelu Lukaku looks set to depart Manchester United this summerGetty Images

The former Chelsea and Everton striker failed to feature due to a "niggle", but news emerged on Saturday that United have rebuffed Inter's offer as they seek to recoup more than the £79m spent on him two summers ago.

Conte said when asked about Inter's interest in Lukaku: "I consider him a player who could improve our team.

" On one side it is my hope and my will, on my other side we will see what we find with the club. "

"It's not right to speak about the player in this moment because he is a Manchester United player and for this reason we must show great respect for the club and at the same time for the player and for my players."

United are willing to offload Lukaku, who has scored 42 goals in 97 appearances for the club, and the 26-year-old's arrival at the San Siro could move closer once the future of Mauro Icardi has been decided.

The Argentina striker has been told by Conte that he is surplus to requirements, and the No 9 shirt has been kept vacant for the new season by Serie A champions Juventus.