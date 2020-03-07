Fernandes has got off to a fast start at United, having already registered three goals and two assists in just seven appearances in all competitions.

And speaking ahead of Sunday's Manchester derby, Guardiola said City never considered signing the 25-year-old Portugal international.

"I said many times it looks like we are linked with a thousand million players every month," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"I don't know if the agents want to create something to do that. But I think the club was not in talks with his agent about this player, but they link this guy and a thousand million more."

Guardiola added: "I don't know what it means 'my type of player'. I like defenders too and good headers.

"I don't believe too much that these players are perfect for this team and manager.

" But I think he is an exceptional player and that is why Man United bought him. "

Nani: I told Fernandes to join Man Utd

Nani and Bruno Fernandes were Sporting Lisbon teammatesGetty Images

Former United winger Nani, who now captains Orlando City in MLS, says he told his compatriot and former Sporting Lisbon teammate, when weighting up who to join, that he should go to United without hesitation.

The 33-year-old told Goal: "That moment I was playing with him, I saw so much quality and so much potential in that player

"As soon as I saw the news, the possibilities, I told him, ‘Don’t choose Manchester City, don’t choose any other team. You choose Man United!’

"After a couple of months, he moved to Manchester United and I was so, so happy because that advice and his choice were matching.

"It was beautiful because the moment I saw him play there, being the best player, scoring goals. It’s nice when it works like that."