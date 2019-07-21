Pepe is valued by the Ligue 1 club at £70million, and United have earmarked the forward as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international is wanted by Inter Milan, but the two clubs are apart in their valuation of the striker after a £54m bid was rejected by United over the weekend.

Nicolas Pepe featured for Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of NationsGetty Images

According to The Sunday Times, talks are progressing with Lille over the signing of Pepe, who scored 22 league goals last season.

The Ivory Coast winger has been previously linked with Arsenal, Everton and Liverpool, as well as Paris Saint-Germain.

Pepe's agent, Samir Khiat, said last month: "The aim is for him to sign in the right place. PSG is a possibility.

"Today, all parties need to reach an agreement. There are exchanges and discussions. He is wanted by a considerable number of clubs.

"For him the most important thing is to be wanted and to go to a good club in which he will play and continue to progress."

Pepe, who still has three years remaining on his contract, was named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year last season as Lille finished second to PSG to secure a Champions League qualification place.