WHAT HAS HAPPENED?

The 34-year-old has one year left on his contract at the Allianz Arena but wants a three-year extension. Bayern are unlikely to meet those demands, reports Bild.

DOES NEUER WANT TO LEAVE?

Does Neuer want to leave? Well, no. Will he leave? Yes, if necessary.

According to Eurosport Germany’s Florian Bogner, Neuer has been put out by the acquisition of Alexander Nübel from Schalke on a free transfer. The 23-year-old has represented Germany at U21 level, and is seen as a long-term replacement for Neuer.

“Neuer is undoubtedly angry about Bayern signing Nübel,” writes Bogner.

Complicating matters is the form of Nübel, whose level has dropped considerably since the announcement was made back in January, while Neuer has been performing at his “old level” adds Bogner.

This has strengthened Neuer’s negotiating position.

SO, WHERE FROM HERE?

Neuer will not actively seek out a move. But he will consider offers, writes Bogner.

“Neuer wants to stay at Bayern, at least until 2021. But he is keeping his options open – if stays, then fine, but if an opportunity arises to play elsewhere, he will consider it,” adds Eurosport Germany’s football expert.

“Furthermore, there is nothing left for him to prove in Germany – he has literally won everything including the World Cup and the Champions League.”

HOW MUCH WOULD HE COST?

He may well be in the last year of his contract but it would still cost £30 to £40 million to secure his services. His high wage demands could prompt Bayern to consider an offer in that region.

WHY CHELSEA?

The article in Bild lists a number of potential suitors for the German international but - with a host of elite European clubs already having long-term keepers in situ - settles on Chelsea as the best fit for the 34-year-old.

It is a conclusion that Eurosport’s Sam Few agrees with – though he thinks Neuer could co-exist with the incumbent Kepa.

KEPA HAS BEEN THE SUBJECT OF MUCH DEBATE

“Frank Lampard has found answers to a number of difficult questions during his first season in charge at Chelsea, whose fresh blend of youth and experience have weathered patches of inconsistency to salvage their grip on fourth spot,” writes Few.

“However, the position of the man between the sticks – Kepa Arrizabalaga – has been the subject of much debate since Lampard’s decision to drop the world’s most expensive keeper in favour of veteran Willy Caballero for a short spell. On his return to the starting XI in the 2-0 FA Cup win over Liverpool, the 25-year-old’s first contribution came in the form of an impressive triple save – a glimpse of the potential that is sometimes overshadowed by casual mistakes. It’s clear that Lampard wants to strengthen throughout the pitch and with Neuer having been linked with a move to SW6 – what does this mean for Kepa?

COULD NEUER UNLOCK KEPA’S POTENTIAL?

“Should the move materialise then Neuer would bring a wealth of experience, having enjoyed success at the very highest level of both domestic and international football,” posits Few.

“Consistency and confidence have characterised the 34-year-old’s career to date. There is a commanding presence about the German, something which Kepa has often been accused of lacking, so would trading him for these qualities go some way to solving Chelsea’s defensive frailties?”

However, any potential arrival of Neuer would not necessarily spell the end of Kepa.

" Caballero has played the role of mentor to the Spaniard but with the former’s contract due to expire this year, someone of Neuer’s calibre might be the role model and, perhaps more importantly, the stern competition which Kepa needs to unlock his full potential. "

CONCLUSION

If – and it is a big if – Chelsea make a move then Neuer would consider it. Chelsea need a goalkeeper, Neuer wants a long-term contract and has been unsettled by Bayern’s decision to sign Nübel.