Marcus Rashford is understood to be upset after Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged the striker to 'prioritise football', according to The Athletic.

The England forward is well known for his dedication to social justice and activities off the pitch, notable his work around child food poverty during the coronavirus pandemic that stimulated changes in government policy on free school meals.

Rashford's worked earned him an MBE in 2020, and he has previously rebuffed claims that he should 'stick to football'.

Solskjaer appeared to echo that sentiment, but the club have argued that his words were misinterpreted and that he was in fact praising the player.

But the report in The Athletic says the comments are understood to have upset the Rashford camp, with those close to him arguing that the 23-year-old puts 100 per cent effort into his football career.

That Solskjaer mentioned Rashford's priorities at all has been interpreted by sources close to the player that Rashford must focus more closely on his 'day job'.

Akse works on the Marcus Rashford mural, Withington, Manchester, July 13, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

The comments from Solskjaer are considered particularly ill-timed, given Rashford has just returned from injury six weeks ahead of schedule. He also delayed an operation at the end of last season in order to help United and England.

Rashford has scored more than 20 goals for the club in each of his past two season, and he made 57 appearances for the club in the 2020/2021 campaign.

