Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster looks set to join Greenwood in leading the front line as Young Lions manager Aidy Boothroyd bids to draw a line under a disappointing Euro 2019.

Hungary and Slovenia will host the 2021 tournament, and Boothroyd has called up Manchester City star Phil Foden alongside Wolves' highly-rated star Morgan Gibbs-White, Tottenham's Oliver Skipp and Arsenal pair Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock.

Chelsea youngster Reece James and Bournemouth's 20-year-old Lloyd Kelly miss out due to injury.

England failed to progress from the group stages this summer in France after drawing just one game and losing two.

Boothroyd's side start their group fixtures with a trip to Turkey next Friday before they host Kosovo in Hull three days later.

Rhian BrewsterGetty Images

"I'm really excited by this new group of players and when I look at the squad we have put together, it's very encouraging to see that so many of them have been playing regular football in the Premier League already this season," said Boothroyd.

" The more English players that we see playing regularly in the Premier League, the better, so all of the England coaches are really pleased about that. "

"Of course our biggest priority is player development and getting them ready for the senior side. It’s been particularly pleasing to see three of the players that were with us at the Euros this summer be called up into Gareth Southgate’s squad and we’ll work with every individual in this group to give them the chance of doing the same."

ENGLAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Ellery Balcombe (Brentford), Aaron Ramsdale (AFC Bournemouth), Nathan Trott (AFC Wimbledon, loan from West Ham United)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Trevoh Chalobah (Huddersfield Town, loan from Chelsea), Ben Godfrey (Norwich City), Marc Guehi (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester City), Jonathan Panzo (AS Monaco), Steven Sessegnon (Fulham), Ben Wilmot (Swansea City, loan from Watford)

Midfielders: Todd Cantwell (Norwich City), Tom Davies (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Omar Richards (Reading), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Willock (Arsenal)

Forwards: Rhian Brewster (Liverpool), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Reiss Nelson (Arsenal), Eddie Nketiah (Leeds United, loan from Arsenal)