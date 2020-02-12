WEDNESDAY'S BIG STORIES

The Poch Offensive

"And you're sure people will know who you are? OK, follow me..."

In the age before social media, it's a cameo that would have gone unnoticed.

But as footage spread of Mauricio Pochettino walking out of the tunnel at Griffin Park, people started to notice the same thing – a figure in the background. The man pauses, just long enough to be seen, before whisking away along the touchline.

Manchester United's new PR consultant Neil Ashton was getting to work.

Only hours earlier, Phase I of Pochettino's grand plan was unfurled. A single passage in a one-hour interview on the gloriously-titled In The Pink podcast piqued everyone's interest:

" To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League. It's going to be difficult, I know, and for now it's a moment to wait and we'll see what happens. It's a moment of recovery, to think about yourself a little bit, and to be ready because in football always something can happen and you need to be ready. I'm ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic. "

He doesn’t specifically name Manchester United. He doesn’t need to.

Liverpool and Manchester City are too good, Chelsea hate anything with a whiff of north London, Arsenal are being guided into mid-table by their new saviour and Spurs inexplicably sacked the best thing to happen to them after a 1-1 draw against next season's European champions Sheffield United. No. The only team left (you don't count, Leicester and Everton) are... well you know.

It's obvious. Poch has launched his offensive. He’s coming for you, Ole.

Leeds heading back to the big time?

Pochettino's arrival at Brentford v Leeds briefly reminded us that football exists outside of the Premier League - and it's around this time of year that we first glance at the Championship table to see who looks like getting amongst the big time.

And it appears Leeds, that team you hate despite having no major reasons, are doing alright. Second in the table and looking good for automatic promotion after Tuesday's 1-1 draw. Surely this is their year.

*checks results since early January*

Oh.

Inter Miami could disappear after 0 games

David Beckham’s Inter Miami may have to change their name before a ball is kicked after a legal challenge from Inter Milan. The Serie A giants claim ‘Inter’ is synonymous with their club and are demanding that Miami pick a different name.

Now we’d be all for this legal challenge succeeding but they haven’t exactly been quick to shut down other clubs – Inter Sibiu, Inter Turku, Inter Bratislava (RIP), Inter Baku, Inter Leipzig… and many more.

Then again, it provides Beckham the perfect chance for a rebrand to Miami Vice FC. Until that gets challenged too…

IN OTHER NEWS

Man works out by standing still

Odion Ighalo took social media by storm (aka 2800+ retweets) after posting a nine-second clip of himself standing still.

HEROES & ZEROES

Hero: Emmanuel Adebayor

For taking his love for football to new frontiers. Adebayor has signed for Paraguayan giants Olimpia Asuncion, who are captained by national hero Roque Santa Cruz.

What. A. Strikeforce. (With. A. Combined. Age. Of. 73.)

Zero: Antonio Martinello

He sounds like he should have a glorious three-minute showreel, but sadly this Martinello chap is a shady character.

He's an Italian referee, or was, who was slapped with a one-year ban for HEADBUTTING a goalkeeper in a regional match.

Martinello sent off Borgo Mogliano keeper Matteo Ciccioli, who demanded an explanation from the ref in the tunnel after the match. He got one, we guess...

RETRO CORNER

Definitely too recent to a) count as retro, and b) avoid a lawsuit, but here’s Pochettino’s greatest moment – complete with awful camera selection and Titanic music:

IN THE CHANNELS

Gymnast-turned-footballer Julius Aghahowa celebrates his 38th birthday today.

COMING UP

Bit more Championship action, while the one and only Inter face Napoli in the Coppa Italia semi-final. Doesn’t tickle your fancy? Get the Welsh Open snooker in your life on Eurosport.

Eagle-eyed viewers will have also spotted Andi Thomas alongside Neil Ashton in the background at Griffin Park. He's here tomorrow with an inevitable exclusive on Poch.