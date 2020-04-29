Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is Newcastle's proposed new Saudi owners' manager of choice at St James Park and will offer him £19m a year to take the job.

The Argentine has been out of work since his time at Spurs came to an end in November and is well known to be keen on a return to the Premier League.

The Saudi-backed consortium is believed to be in the final stages of a £300 million takeover of the Geordie club from business tycoon Mike Ashley, with current manager Steve Bruce still in place but with doubt over his future.

The Premier League is still deciding whether to allow the deal to be completed following questions over human rights issues and television piracy claims.

If the takeover is done, Pochettino is firmly the man they want to see steer the club into its new era, according to Sky Sports, after being impressed by the rebuilding job he did at Spurs during his five-year tenure.

The 48-year-old was a popular figure at the North London club after guiding them to four straight top-four finishes and the Champions League final last year.

Naming Pochettino as manager is part of the new owners' ambitious plans to transform Newcastle into one of Europe's top clubs in the next five years.

Former manager Rafa Benitez, who was a similarly popular figure at Newcastle, is also expected to be in the running to return to the North East.

