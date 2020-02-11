The Argentinean was dismissed by Spurs in November despite guiding them to their first Champions League final just six months earlier.

The team's form dipped drastically following a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano in June, with Pochettino struggling to get the best out of a group of players that had finished in the league's top four for four consecutive seasons.

He was sacked in favour of ex-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho with the team languishing in mid-table, but says that after a reflective period out of the game he is ready to return to English management when the opportunity arises.

"To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League," he told Sky Sports. "It's going to be difficult, I know, and for now it's a moment to wait and we'll see what happens.

"It's a moment of recovery, to think about yourself a little bit, and to be ready because in football always something can happen and you need to be ready.

"I'm ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic."

Pochettino was heavily tipped to take over at Manchester United in the weeks after his Spurs exit, with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having looked under pressure and likely to be the next manager removed.

United beat Spurs 2-1 in December to ease pressure on the Norwegian, but Pochettino's name has remained in the background and he was even touted as a possible replacement for Unai Emery at Tottenham's North London rivals Arsenal.

"I was in Argentina [during the break], I was in Qatar, I was in Spain and I have Jesus [Perez, assistant manager to Pochettino at Spurs] who follows the news a little bit but I notice the rumours."

"All of the coaching staff accept that there are rumours. We deal with rumours naturally.

"The people need natural people, normal people and we don't say that we are unique with that but we are not actors and we don't do anything that we don't believe."