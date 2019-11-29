Getty Images
Ozil ignores Emery in Twitter post as other Arsenal players thank former boss
There was a host of Arsenal players thanking Unai Emery on social media on Friday evening, and then there was Mesut Ozil, quite literally pointing towards the future under Freddie Ljungberg.
Arsenal sacked Emery on Friday and brought in Ljungberg as the interim head coach.
Ozil proved to be a puzzle Emery could not solve during his time at Arsenal, and the German midfielder – who has started just four Premier League games this season – made no mention of Emery in his Twitter post…
Among the players to thank Emery were Alexandre Lacazette and Calum Chambers.
Lacazette said: Not always easy when someone has to leave the club.. But I want to the thank the coach and the staff for everything and wish good luck for the future.
Chambers added: “Thank you and good luck for the future!”
Emery’s dismissal fell a year to the day since he handed youngster Bukayo Saka his Arsenal debut, and the winger said he will “always be grateful”.