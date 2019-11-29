Le Buzz

Arsenal sacked Emery on Friday and brought in Ljungberg as the interim head coach.

Ozil proved to be a puzzle Emery could not solve during his time at Arsenal, and the German midfielder – who has started just four Premier League games this season – made no mention of Emery in his Twitter post…

Among the players to thank Emery were Alexandre Lacazette and Calum Chambers.

Lacazette said: Not always easy when someone has to leave the club.. But I want to the thank the coach and the staff for everything and wish good luck for the future.

Chambers added: “Thank you and good luck for the future!”

Emery’s dismissal fell a year to the day since he handed youngster Bukayo Saka his Arsenal debut, and the winger said he will “always be grateful”.