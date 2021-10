Football

Football news - Mikel Arteta plays down links to Barcelona and offers support to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has moved to distance himself from links with the open Barcelona job following the sacking of Ronald Koeman. The Spaniard also offered his support to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who is under pressure after some bad results including a 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool.

