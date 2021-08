Football

Football news - Mikel Arteta thrilled to welcome back 'unique talent' Martin Odegaard to Arsenal

Speaking after the completion of the signing of Norwegian star Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he was thrilled to welcome back a "unique talent." Odegaard had spend the second half of last season on loan with the North London club and has now made the move permanent.

00:01:00, 29 minutes ago