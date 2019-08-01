The FA said they were made aware of a video on social media the next day which allegedly showed supporters of the second-tier club making racist comments and the country's soccer governing body had promised to investigate.

"An independent Regulatory Commission has ordered Millwall FC to implement an action plan and fined the club £10,000," the FA said in a statement.

"The Commission found that the club had failed to use all due diligence to ensure its responsibility was discharged under FA Rule E21 in respect of the charge against it for a breach of FA Rule E20."

Millwall fans celebrate during the FA Cup tie with EvertonPA Sport

The FA's Rule E20 deals with clubs being responsible for the conduct of their players, officials and supporters during matches to prevent incidents such as violence, threatening behaviour and racist chanting.

"The FA subsequently alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators... conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to race and/or ethnic origin and/or colour, during the fixture," it added.

Fans from both clubs were also involved in a mass brawl before the match and the Metropolitan Police had arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm, and violent disorder.