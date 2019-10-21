Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alisson make up the rest of the Reds septet.

Manchester City have five players nominated - Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero - while Tottenham have two, Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min.

Unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus and Barcelona's Lionel Messi were also nominated.

In the women's competition, England's Lucy Bronze and Ellen White both made the shortlist of 20, along with Arsenal's Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema.

SHORTLISTS

Men's Ballon d'Or (30 nominees in total)

Virgil van Dijk

Bernardo Silva

Heung-min Son

Robert Lewandowski

Roberto Firmino

Cristiano Ronaldo

Alisson

Matthijs de Ligt

Karim Benzema

Georginio Wijnaldum

Kylian Mbappe

Trent Alexander-Arnold 󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Donny van de Beek

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Sadio Mane

Sergio Agüero

Frenkie De Jong

Hugo Lloris

Dusan Tadic

Lionel Messi

Riyad Mahrez

Kevin De Bruyne

Kalidou Koulibaly

Antoine Griezmann

Mohamed Salah

Eden Hazard

Marquinhos

Raheem Sterling

João Félix

Women's Ballon d'Or (20 nominees)