Getty Images
Salah and Mane lead Liverpool contingent in Ballon d'Or shortlist
Mo Salah and Sadio Mane lead a seven-strong Liverpool contingent in this year's Ballon d'Or shortlist of 30.
Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alisson make up the rest of the Reds septet.
Manchester City have five players nominated - Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero - while Tottenham have two, Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min.
Unsurprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus and Barcelona's Lionel Messi were also nominated.
READ: BALLON D'OR SHORTLIST - AS IT HAPPENED
In the women's competition, England's Lucy Bronze and Ellen White both made the shortlist of 20, along with Arsenal's Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema.
SHORTLISTS
Men's Ballon d'Or (30 nominees in total)
- Virgil van Dijk
- Bernardo Silva
- Heung-min Son
- Robert Lewandowski
- Roberto Firmino
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Alisson
- Matthijs de Ligt
- Karim Benzema
- Georginio Wijnaldum
- Kylian Mbappe
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Donny van de Beek
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen
- Sadio Mane
- Sergio Agüero
- Frenkie De Jong
- Hugo Lloris
- Dusan Tadic
- Lionel Messi
- Riyad Mahrez
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Kalidou Koulibaly
- Antoine Griezmann
- Mohamed Salah
- Eden Hazard
- Marquinhos
- Raheem Sterling
- João Félix
Women's Ballon d'Or (20 nominees)
- Ellen White
- Lucy Bronze
- Vivianne Miedema
- Alex Morgan
- Dzenifer Marozsan
- Pernille Harder
- Sarah Bouhaddi
- Sam Kerr
- Nilla Fischer
- Amandine Henry
- Ada Hegerberg
- Kosovare Asllani
- Sofia Jakobsson
- Tobin Heath
- Marta
- Megan Rapinoe
- Lieke Martens
- Sari van Veenendal
- Wendie Renard
- Rose Lavelle