Morecambe defender Christian Mbulu dies aged 23

Christian Mbulu of Crewe Alexandra in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Crewe Alexandra at PTS Academy Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Northampton, England.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

Morecambe defender Christian Mbulu has died aged 23.

Mbubu, who started his career at Millwall, made three appearances for The Shrimps this season and has previously played for Motherwell, Braintree and Crewe Alexandra.

"He was only 23 and the news of his sudden and untimely passing has been a shock to us all," the Morecambe statement read.

"Christian came to the club in January and proved to be an extremely popular member of the squad.

His loss will be painfully felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“We are shocked to hear of the news of Christian’s death,” Motherwell chairman Jim McMahon said.

“He was such a friendly, pleasant and dedicated young man who we loved having around Fir Park.

Our thoughts are with his family during this incredibly difficult time. We hope their privacy is respected by everyone as they try to come to terms with their loss.
