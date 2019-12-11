Getty Images

Napoli confirm Carlo Ancelotti replacement

By James Gray

1 hour agoUpdated 21 minutes ago

Gennaro Gattuso will take over at Napoli after the Serie A side sacked Carlo Ancelotti last night.

Gattuso said: "The aim is to recoup points and get back into the Champions League positions.

"We need to work hard, win back points and come through this tricky period.

"[Ancelotti] is like a father to me. He's always been close to me and supported me. He's won it all and I still have a lot to prove."

Napoli took the decision to end Ancelotti's reign late last night after a period of internal strike at the club, surprising timing having just qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

A statement said: "SSC Napoli has taken the decision to part ways with first-team coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"The friendship and mutual respect between the club, President Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remain intact."

More to follow.

